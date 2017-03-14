Champs Vs. Pros: Beloved Challenge Victors Set To Battle Top Athletes

Robyn Von Swank

Past Challenge seasons have featured an even playing field -- Real World, Road Rules, Are You the One?, Fresh Meat, Bloodlines and Spring Break Challenge alums, to be exact. Now, an esteemed group of 10 guys/gals who have had the privilege of donning the coveted winner's badge are about to encounter a different type of competitor on the legendary MTV battleground.

The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros will pit 10 of America's top athletes against familiar faces from the long-running series. NFL star Victor Cruz will host the special six-week event, which premieres on Tuesday, May 16. Some salsa touchdown dances are in our future!

Before we get to the roster, the game rules for the first-of-its-kind clash of the titans is as follows: Each episode will focus on a different strength (agility, ingenuity, brawn, brains, endurance and guts). Every week, the winning team’s captain will choose one member of their team to go into the elimination round, and the rest of the team will vote in their opponent. The losing team’s captain is automatically sent into elimination, and their team will also nominate their opponent. The final male and female competitors of the season will endure the ultimate test, showcasing each strength in one heart-pounding race for the chance to win $50,000 for their favorite charity.

Without further ado, here are the pros who will take their marks (the MTV victors will be announced after the Invasion of the Champions finale and reunion special on Tuesday, May 9):

Tia Blanco: Professional Surfer
Louise Hazel: Olympian & Fitness Expert
Lindsey Jacobellis: Professional Snowboarder
Lolo Jones: Olympic Hurdler, Bobsledder & World Champion
Gus Kenworthy: Professional Skier & Olympic Medalist
Shawne Merriman: Retired NFL Linebacker
CM Punk: UFC Fighter
Louie Vito: Professional Snowboarder & Olympian
Kamerion Wimbley: Retired NFL Star
Candice Wiggins: Former WNBA Athlete

