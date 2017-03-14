Elle Fanning Is A Transgender Teen In This 3 Generations Exclusive Clip

The Weinstein Company

In 3 Generations, Elle Fanning plays Ray, a New York teen who is beginning his transition from female to male. Despite the controversy surrounding Fanning's casting, the film is a tender exploration of gender identity through the lens of family.

With the help of his matriarchal support system — single mother Maggie (Naomi Watts); grandmother Dolly (Susan Sarandon), who struggles to accept that she now has a grandson; and Dolly's partner Frances (Linda Emond) — Ray must track down his biological father to get his legal consent to allow the transition.

In this exclusive clip from the film, Ray comes home with a black eye and throws the entire household into a panic. Without any ice, frozen vegetables, or red meat available to treat the swelling, Ray puts a Cornish hen to his face courtesy of his worried mother. "Chicken's just like steak," she says, salmonella be damned.

Dolly (who uses the wrong pronouns to address her grandson) and Frances, on the other hand, can't help put laugh at the fact Ray is wearing their dinner on his eye.

3 Generations opens in select theaters on May 5, 2017.