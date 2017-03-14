11 Wacky Nickelodeon Teachers Who Loved To Be Extra

Nickelodeon

But they still screamed, sassed, and sang their way into our hearts

School on our favorite Nickelodeon shows was way cooler than regular school, thanks to all the eccentric teachers. Series like Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide and All That introduced '90s and '00s kids to some of the most bizarre faculty the world has ever seen.

These educators were super extra, but we secretly loved them all the same. Whether they were screaming at the top of their lungs in the middle of class, getting uncomfortably close with workshop tools, or shaking loose on karaoke night, Nickelodeon teachers were definitely never boring.

[Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]