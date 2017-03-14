Paramore Are Back With The Delightful Sugar Injection ‘Hard Times’

Fueled By Ramen / YouTube

The wait is over: Paramore are back with a new single beyond your wildest electropop dreams.

The band's song "Hard Times" is the first offering from their newly announced LP, After Laughter, which comes out May 12. It's accompanied by a technicolor new video in which lead singer Hayley Williams dances with tiny thunderclouds and slips in and out of a colorful hand-drawn world, almost like Paramore's take on A-ha's classic "Take on Me" video.

This album is also Paramore's first since reuniting with drummer Zac Farro, who appears in the vid pounding away happily on the kit in a pink beanie and Kurt Cobain sunglasses. Welcome back, Paramore.