13 Reasons Why’s Clay Had A Freaky Fan Encounter

Beth Dubber/Netflix

No one is safe from the 13 Reasons Why mania that's currently taken over pop culture, especially star Dylan Minnette, who plays brooding teen Clay Jensen.

Minnette posted a somewhat unsettling pic to Instagram on Tuesday (April 18) that I have some serious questions about. It appears a mysterious fan wrote "Sorry for Hannah" on Minnette's dusty car window, leading him to ponder in the caption: "I don't know if I should be flattered or scared about this being written on my car? Either way, I'm taking it as a reminder that I need to get my car washed."

Um, how did this person know that was Minnette's car? Did he or she stalk him, wait for him to leave, then scribble the message? Or did some poor soul just scrawl this on every car in the vicinity — because what happened to Hannah (Katherine Langford) was tragic — and just tagged Minnette's car by chance? Either way, this is ... unusual.

TBH, this seems like something that creepy Tony (Christian Navarro) would do. Seriously, Tony should go into the CIA because he is phenomenal at finding people who don't want to be found — the prime example, of course, being Clay running from his feelings.