Harry Styles Says His Teen Girl Fans Are ‘Our Future’

Getty Images

Harry Styles is well-aware that most of his fans are teenage girls, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

In the singer's new Rolling Stone interview, he brings up the often unfair way teens are criticized for their musical taste. "Who's to say that young girls who like pop music — short for popular, right? — have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy?" he says, adding that teen girls were the ones who made The Beatles a worldwide phenomenon. "Young girls like The Beatles. You gonna tell me they're not serious? How can you say young girls don't get it?"

Styles also pointed out that, like Beyoncé says, girls are the ones who run the world now and in the future. "They're our future. Our future doctors, lawyers, mothers, presidents, they kind of keep the world going. Teenage-girl fans — they don't lie. If they like you, they're there. They don't act 'too cool.' They like you, and they tell you. Which is sick."

The future belongs to Directioners — you heard it from Harry Styles himself.