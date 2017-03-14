Lana Del Rey Hid In The Woods And Wrote A New Song For The Trees

Getty Images

Like the rest of us, Lana Del Rey is having some trouble reconciling her day-to-day life with all the global calamities that keep unfolding. So she wrote a song about it.

After spending the weekend at Coachella, Lana filmed herself singing a brand new tune in the middle of the woods.

"I had complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song. I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual's hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run."

The video shows Lana singing a cappella in her best park ranger costume. When she's done, she takes a moment to show off all her favorite trees, which makes sense — generally speaking, trees are pretty good at peace.