Carly Rae Jepsen Is Jack Antonoff's Perfect Foil On The New Bleachers Song

Getty Images

She chimes in on backup vocals for 'Hate That You Know Me'

Not only has Jack Antonoff been a major player in the rollout of the new Lorde album, he's also about to release his own sophomore LP as Bleachers. On Monday (April 17), he released a new single from that album called "Hate That You Know Me."

While Lorde appeared on the last Bleachers track "Don't Take the Money," "Hate That You Know Me" loops in backing vocals from Carly Rae Jepsen, who plays the airy foil to Antonoff's neurotic sing-speaking. Even though she sounds carefree here, she knows the song's themes as well as anyone: getting so caught up in your head you end up getting in your own way.

Antonoff might be having a rough time out there, but at least he's got someone who gets him.