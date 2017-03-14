Kevin Jonas Is The Dad Of Your Dreams In Post-Easter Photo

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

If you still have a sliver of hope that you'll end up happily ever after with your teen crush, Kevin Jonas, it's time you press pause on Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

The eldest JoBro posted a beautiful family photo to Instagram on Monday (April 17) showing his daughters, Valentina and Alena, cradled in their happy parents' arms and wearing their Easter Sunday best (and big smiles). "So blessed to have these girls in my life always supporting everything I have done and everything that's coming," Jonas captioned. "Couldn't do it without you." D'aww!

He also shared a sweet pic and caption with wife Danielle: "Love this girl." Meanwhile, Danielle posted a video of her hubby's untraditional Easter gift — no chocolate bunnies involved. Seriously, why is this family so cute?!