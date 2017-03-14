Presenting The Teen Mom OG Cast As Real Housewives

All of the Real Housewives have their own season-to-season taglines -- Carole Radziwill's "If you're going to talk about me behind my back, at least check out my great ass" New York motto and Lisa Vanderpump's "The crown is heavy, darlings, so just leave it where it belongs" Beverly Hills message deserve honorable mentions. And now, the Teen Mom OG ladies are tackling the glitzy Bravo trademark with their own unique style and pizzazz.

In the video below, Catelynn, Farrah, Amber and Maci channel the fellow infamous reality TV women and reveal their best slogans in a fun RH parody. And forget diamonds, apples, oranges, peaches and champagne flutes -- these gals are holding golden pacifiers!

Enjoy the clip, share your favorite sayings in the comments and don't miss the Teen Mom OG premiere tonight at 9/8c!