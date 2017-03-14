Getty

9 TV Nerds Who Got Hot All Of A Sudden

Bless you, puberty

Shout-out to puberty for helping your fave TV nerds glow all the way up. When you weren't looking, Freddie Benson, Cody Martin — and many more — went from boys to, ahem, men. Actors may play characters going through an awkward phase onscreen, but pituitary glands were working their magic behind the scenes.

  1. Nathan Kress
    Nickelodeon/MTV

    I'm sorry to be the one to tell you this, but iCarly's video expert is now married. Move along, people.

  2. Cole Sprouse
    Disney Channel/Getty

    Cody Martin from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody gets all A's in class and in our hearts (but maybe not on Riverdale).

  3. David Henrie
    The Wizards of Waverly Place star went from spiky hair to a slicked-back 'do.

  4. Josh Peck
    Mindy Crenshaw is shook.

  5. Sean Flynn
    Nickelodeon

    I wonder if he's over Zoey yet. If not, I’m sure there are plenty who'd be willing to help him get over her...

  6. Tahj Mowry
    The Smart Guy ended up with brains and beauty.

  7. Wilmer Valderrama
    Fox/Getty

    Fez can get it long after That '70s Show.

  8. Devon Werkheiser
    Are there any dating tips in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide?

  9. Adam Brody
    Fox/Getty

    Oh, who am I kidding? Seth Cohen was always fine.