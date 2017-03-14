9 TV Nerds Who Got Hot All Of A Sudden

Shout-out to puberty for helping your fave TV nerds glow all the way up. When you weren't looking, Freddie Benson, Cody Martin — and many more — went from boys to, ahem, men. Actors may play characters going through an awkward phase onscreen, but pituitary glands were working their magic behind the scenes.
-
Nathan KressNickelodeon/MTV
I'm sorry to be the one to tell you this, but iCarly's video expert is now married. Move along, people.
-
Cole SprouseDisney Channel/Getty
Cody Martin from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody gets all A's in class and in our hearts (but maybe not on Riverdale).
-
David HenrieGetty
The Wizards of Waverly Place star went from spiky hair to a slicked-back 'do.
-
Josh PeckGetty
Mindy Crenshaw is shook.
-
Sean FlynnNickelodeon
I wonder if he's over Zoey yet. If not, I’m sure there are plenty who'd be willing to help him get over her...
-
Tahj MowryGetty
The Smart Guy ended up with brains and beauty.
-
Wilmer ValderramaFox/Getty
Fez can get it long after That '70s Show.
-
Devon WerkheiserGetty
Are there any dating tips in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide?
-
Adam BrodyFox/Getty
Oh, who am I kidding? Seth Cohen was always fine.