Leah Messer's Twins Are Ready To Play Ball

Leah Messer's Instagram

Leah Messer's twins Ali and Aleeah love playing on the same sporting team (cheerleader days!), and now the Teen Mom 2 gals are taking up a brand-new hobby. Two words: Batter up!

"Ali & Aleeah ready for their small opening season ceremony & first game! Let's go girls! #GoodLuck #Softball #CoachPitch #ClendeninStrong #AAA," the mama of three captioned the Instagram image, which features the sisters ready to take the field in their pink uniforms (with matching ribbons). Future Dottie Hinson and Kit Keller, anyone? (League of Their Own reference, FYI).

In addition, the "softball mom" took a moment with her mini-mes at the springtime event and gushed that they are her "whole world."

Here's hoping the gals earned a W during their inaugural match! Wish Ali and Aleeah luck as they continue to play, and for a fun cheering-themed rewind, check out the TM2 kiddos in the video below.