David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns + C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Definitely Planned Their Coachella Outfits The Night Before

Everyone is buzzing about the blue-on-blue look Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, pulled off over the weekend at Coachella. But we'd like to focus on a different "The Selekend" look:

We have even more photos of Selena Gomez at #Coachella with The Weeknd! https://t.co/zHmXJv5QUY pic.twitter.com/bl0W3uEP2E — Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) April 15, 2017

You start to notice the levels of coordination that went into these "we're going to see Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas at The Hollywood Bowl" lewks. Don't believe me? Look at those matching tinted frames: round and yellow for Selena, rectangular and red for Abel. Selena's black underwear peeks over her denim waistband to match her cropped black halter top, the ties of which nearly graze her enormous hoops. Peak ’90s.

The Weeknd e Selena Gomez ontem, 14, no Coachella. pic.twitter.com/lmVmw5yfRF — The Weeknd Brasil (@theweekndbr) April 15, 2017

Abel rocks a printed jacket (that I guarantee you Carlos would jump at the chance to wear) and black jeans. But the real proof that this couple laid out their outfits the night before? The immaculate, squeaky-clean white low tops. Case CLOSED.