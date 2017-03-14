The Sparkliest Performers At Coachella, Ranked

When it's 100 degrees in the desert, wearing more than a swimsuit can seem like a gross error in judgment. Luckily, for those of us on the cooler coast, there's a slightly higher fashion bar for the actual Coachella performers (plus they get air-conditioned trailers, they're fine).

This year's performers were low-key: Lady Gaga wore a tank top tucked into a pair of tights, French Montana donned a robe, and Future wore a blazer with his own name on the back (of course). But some stars really kicked it up a notch with that old showgirl trick: SPARKLES. Here are our favorite, sparkliest performers, ranked.