The Fate Of The Furious Zoomed Off With The Force Awakens's International Record

Lucasfilm + Universal Pictures

Remember when Star Wars: The Force Awakens obliterated pretty much every opening weekend record ever when it made its debut in December 2015? It looks like Dom would not only beat Kylo Ren in a staring contest, but at the box office, too: The Fate of the Furious didn't beat The Force Awakens's domestic record, but it just bumped it from its top spot on the international level.

The eighth Fast and the Furious movie — largely thanks to the $100 million it made at home in the States and the bonkers $190 million (yup) it cleared in China — has officially clinched the global box office record for the best opening weekend ever with a grand total of $532.5 million.

Fate of the Furious star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would probably be celebrating if his tiny, adorable daughter wasn't demanding that he spend today running around their house in a Pikachu costume. You know, as one does, especially when it's Easter Sunday and you've got a movie in theaters that's officially had the best worldwide opening in history.