Let's Discuss The Crystal Bodysuit Rihanna Just Casually Wore To Coachella

Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Rihanna isn't even playing Coachella, and yet she just turned the whole damn festival fashion complex on its head by showing up to the desert shining bright like a diamond. Literally.

Instead of opting for your typical festival-friendly romper or one-piece, Ri opted for a bodysuit that covered 80% of her body in crystals. Her arms, her legs, her chest — the only parts of her that were left unsparkled where those covered by shades, a personalized Gucci tee, cut-offs, and boots from her collaboration with Puma.

Given her bejeweled partnership with Chopard, the bodysuit was both relevant to her interests and ours, as well as a throwback to one of her most beloved looks: 2014's infamous, instantly iconic Swarovski dress.

Rest assured, Rihanna didn't leave the grounds of the Empire Polo Club until the majority of those who laid eyes on her exquisite sartorial display were forever changed. (No word yet as to whether or not Drake — who was also in Indio and hopped onstage with Future for a surprise cameo — was blinded by the light or not. We're thinking yes.)