Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Continue Their Canoodling At Coachella

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns + C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Nothin' says love like romping through a crowd — or, in the case of Coachella, the oasis-like VIP area — all wrapped up in each other at a festival and losing yourself in the music, and Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are on board with this idea.

The Weeknd — a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye — hopped onstage with Nav for a surprise performance, and Gomez tagged along for the ride. It was her turn to post a cute couple selfie, anyway.

(You can even spot Gomez's brand new 13 Reasons Why-inspired ink here, too.)

Gomez and Tesfaye were spotted running around the grounds of the Empire Polo Club earlier in the weekend, but this serves as her official dispatch from the fest just before her boo took the stage. Even if the pair never opt to collaborate in an official capacity, it's sweet to see that they're each other's biggest fans.