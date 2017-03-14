Lady Gaga Dropped Her New Single 'The Cure' At Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Now we know what she's been up to in the studio...

Lady Gaga spent the weeks leading up to her headlining Coachella performance hinting that new music was on the way — and booooy did she deliver.

She performed new single "The Cure" for the first time on April 15, and hours later, the track is now available to stream and purchase so you can blast it as if you were one of the thousands who caught it live last night.

Also? We gotta talk about the insane visual she released shortly before her set, as Gaga's flair for the dramatic came out in full force. Not sure if we can look at an octopus or a lizard in the same way ever again, to be honest, but yeah — wasn't expecting tentacles to make an appearance in such a way hundreds of miles from the ocean.

In short: Gaga gonna Gaga, freaky videos, surprising new singles and all.