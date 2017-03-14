Lorde Warmed Up For Coachella With A Surprise Gig In The Desert

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Lorde was so excited to get back onstage that she couldn't wait for her set at Coachella to play "Green Light" and a few more of her brand new songs live — and that makes a ton of sense, seeing as she hadn't headlined a show since December of 2014 (!!!).

Her festival set is scheduled for Sunday (April 16), but Lorde announced that'd she'd be taking over Pappy and Harriet's — an intimate venue in Pioneertown, a little over 50 miles from the grounds of the Empire Polo Club, the home of Coachella — on April 14 just hours before the doors of the spot opened. Naturally, it sold out, and in the blink of an eye at that.

Lorde, a roadside rock spot in the Californian desert, and a sneak peek of some of her new stuff, including "Sober," which she performed for the first time before a live audience? We'll call that a more than memorable opening for an already massive weekend.