See Kendrick Lamar’s Scrapped, Handwritten Verse From New Song ‘Pride’

Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar’s new album DAMN. has been out in the world for less than a day, and the Kung Fu Kenny mania is in full effect. Now the folks at Top Dawg Entertainment are getting in on the fun by sharing some dope behind-the-scenes material.

On Friday (April 14), TDE copresident Terrence “Punch” Henderson shared a photo of a lost verse from the hazy, slow-building DAMN. cut “Pride.” The scrapped lyrics are written in red on a ripped notepad, and the very end of the note reads, “Everything is subject 2 change But not me.”

The lyrics are mostly legible, and appear to read: “Pride is my biggest sin / I tried to fight it but I never win / Lay'n myself down in the beds I made / Karma is always knockin with capital K’s / It started when I was toss'n my life in the sand / Cross'n the street, momma don’t you hold my hand / Time revealing itself my ways are magnified / Same patterns requiring that I never camoflauged ​/ Looking at me in shock you found my identity / Asking yourself do I have room 4 empathy.”

Here’s hoping Punch and the rest of the TDE crew share more treasures from the DAMN. archive — who knows how many more lost verses could be in there?!