Getty Images

See Kendrick Lamar’s Scrapped, Handwritten Verse From New Song ‘Pride’

‘Karma is always knockin with capital K’s’

Kendrick Lamar’s new album DAMN. has been out in the world for less than a day, and the Kung Fu Kenny mania is in full effect. Now the folks at Top Dawg Entertainment are getting in on the fun by sharing some dope behind-the-scenes material.

On Friday (April 14), TDE copresident Terrence “Punch” Henderson shared a photo of a lost verse from the hazy, slow-building DAMN. cut “Pride.” The scrapped lyrics are written in red on a ripped notepad, and the very end of the note reads, “Everything is subject 2 change But not me.”

The lyrics are mostly legible, and appear to read: “Pride is my biggest sin / I tried to fight it but I never win / Lay'n myself down in the beds I made / Karma is always knockin with capital K’s / It started when I was toss'n my life in the sand / Cross'n the street, momma don’t you hold my hand / Time revealing itself my ways are magnified / Same patterns requiring that I never camoflauged ​/ Looking at me in shock you found my identity / Asking yourself do I have room 4 empathy.”

Here’s hoping Punch and the rest of the TDE crew share more treasures from the DAMN. archive — who knows how many more lost verses could be in there?!