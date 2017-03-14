Ned’s Declassified And Drake & Josh Stars Hung Out For A Crazy Nickelodeon Reunion

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc / SGranitz/WireImage

If you're anything like me, you've been anxiously waiting for photographic evidence of Ned Bigby and Drake Parker's hangout sesh, proof of which came when Devon Werkheiser (Ned) tweeted out the following on on Monday (April 10): "Good seeing you @DrakeBell Let me know if you have ideas, that space is amazing."

The Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide star finally posted the pic on Instagram Friday (April 14), and it features him standing between Drake & Josh's Drake Bell and Jonathan Goldstein. "Ran into some old friends today," Werkheiser captioned. "We haven't aged a day."

Werkheiser also encouraged fans to check out Bell and Goldstein's hilarious "Where's Walter?" video series — an ongoing saga MTV News has been covering since it first developed late last year. In case you're just now tuning in, Drake's dad Walter is "missing" and he needs everyone's help to find him.

Does this mean we can expect Werkheiser to crash the next video? Considering how Big Time Rush's Stephen Kramer Glickman (Gustavo) appeared in the Great Doheny vid, our fingers are crossed for a Ned cameo. Walter and Drake could definitely use some of Ned's tips right about now. [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]