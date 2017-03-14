Why Cole Sprouse Doesn’t Want His Brother Dylan Watching Riverdale

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Since starring on Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, twin brothers Cole and Dylan Sprouse have gone their separate ways — at least, professionally speaking. Cole now plays Jughead Jones on Riverdale, The CW's gritty TV show based on the Archie comics. Dylan, meanwhile, is busy setting up a meadery in Brooklyn. To each his own.

"He supports the show," Cole recently told Elle about his bro. "I don't know if he enjoys it. This kind of programming has never really been our flavor of choice. I don't really want him to watch anything I do and I don't really watch anything he'll do."

It's a shame, because I feel like Dylan would have plenty of sarcastic comments ready for Cole's broody Jughead face. They have zero shame roasting each other on social media, after all. Turns out even famous siblings pick on each other.

"We have a very easy time separating work and play and I wouldn't really care less if he watched or if he enjoyed [Riverdale]," Cole continued. "I don't really have an easy time watching myself, so I guess I sort of imprint that upon my friends and family."

I guess we'll never know if Dylan is Team Bughead. Cole, for what it's worth, ships Betty with Archie. Jughead has a different story to tell.