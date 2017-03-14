Is This The Most Cringeworthy Britney Spears Wax Figure Yet?

Getty Images

Britney Spears fans, we have good news and bad news for you. It appears your girl’s gotten yet another wax figure to commemorate her irrefutable icon status. Cool, right? Only thing is, it’s not exactly something that’ll make you scream “gimme more.” Observe:

Brit’s latest wax tribute was unveiled Friday morning (April 14) by Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at the city’s iconic roadside “welcome” sign. The sentiment is charming: It comes on the heels of Spears announcing that her Sin City residency show will end in December after a four-year run. Totally cool for Vegas to pay tribute to her! But doing so with this wax figure is disappointing at best.

Sure, this isn’t nearly as frightening as that recent Ryan Gosling statue that instantly struck fear into our souls. But between her robotic smile, empty death glare, and weird bedazzled outfit that’s inspired by but not exactly replicant of her Britney: Piece of Me wardrobe, it’s all a little too scary for our eyes to handle.

This isn’t the first time Spears has been butchered by overeager wax artists. Remember in 2006, when she was suspended upside down from a pole and given animatronic, heaving breasts? Her facial expression read more “this is terrifying” than “this is fun.”

So how do you properly honor Brit in wax form? Look no further than the gold standard: this 2009 statue of her that debuted in London. She’s gorgeous, she’s lifelike, and she’s clutching an MTV award (yeah, yeah, we’re biased). Now THIS is some artistry the Britney Army can get behind. Everyone else, take note.