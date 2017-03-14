Why Amber Disclosed Her Teen Mom OG Baby Plans

Amber fearlessly discussed her bipolar and borderline personality disorder diagnoses last season on Teen Mom OG, and Leah's mother continued the candid conversation around her health during this week's episode.

"We had a really good birthday party for Booboo," Amber recalled to Matt and producer Kerthy post-celebration (the festivities were also a part of this installment). "But then we're sitting there, and Gary's asking when we're getting married and when we're going to have a baby."

From there, the 26-year-old opened up about her three prescriptions for her illnesses -- and how she "can't get pregnant on this medication."

"If I do not take medication, I will not be normal," she concluded.

Reflecting on this brave disclosure, what does Amber hope others will learn from her personal decision?

"Facts are facts," she recently stated to MTV News. "If a medication says that it can harm your pregnancy in any way, which is pretty much 90% of my medication, you don’t mess with something like that. When you have borderline personality disorder and bipolar, it’s not something to play around with, so you have to take your medication."

She continued: "My goal is to always inspire and educate when I’m on this show. I talk about things that are deep and dear to me because I want to show what life is really like sometimes."

As for her current prognosis, Amber reveals she is "doing great" and is feeling "normal and clear-headed."

Be sure to keep watching Amber every Monday on Teen Mom OG at 9/8c -- and during a special airing this Sunday at 6:30/5:30c right before the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. And if you’re worried about a friend, here are some tips for reaching out and offering support. If you’re ready to get help for yourself, here are some resources to get you started. Sometimes, people with bipolar disorder will have thoughts of suicide. If you or someone you know are feeling hopeless or are in crisis, text START to 741-741 or call 800-273-TALK (8255) for a confidential conversation anytime.