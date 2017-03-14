Getty Images

Linkin Park Lean Into Their Rap Side With A New Stormzy And Pusha T Collab

Linkin Park keep racking up unexpected collaborations on their upcoming seventh album, One More Light.

After dropping a single with Kiiara, the genre-blurring band has released "Good Goodbye," featuring verses from Pusha T and Stormzy. Unlike the pop-leaning "Heavy," "Good Goodbye" hearkens back to the first two Linkin Park albums on which they established their rap-rock sound.

Push and Stormzy aren't the first rappers the band's enlisted — you might remember their Jay Z collab "Numb/Encore" — but they add new texture to an album that already seems to be taking a lot of risks.