Luke Skywalker Delivers A Terrifying Decree In The Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser

Lucasfilm

The first long look at the next chapter of the Star Wars epic is here, and it's a doozy thanks to one loaded line from Luke Skywalker himself.

In the very last moments of The Force Awakens, Daisy Ridley's Rey meets a grizzled Skywalker on some gorgeous green cliff overlooking the sea. In this teaser for The Last Jedi, the intensity is kicked up quite a few notches from that initial encounter as a breathless Rey gives way to a ton of action, we see a bunch of familiar faces — including the sinister glare behind Kylo Ren's lightsbaber — and hear Skywalker's decree: "It's time for the Jedi to end."

IT'S TIME FOR THE JEDI TO END?! WHAT DOES THAT MEAN? ARE PEOPLE GOING TO DIE?! IS THE FORCE GOING TO JUST STOP FORCING?! ARE LIGHTSABERS JUST GOING TO BECOME HUNKS OF METAL WITH NO WHOOSHING NEON BURSTS OF WEIRDNESS SLICING THROUGH THE AIR?! WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?!

It means that we can't wait until December, which is when The Last Jedi will leap out of our imaginations and onto the big screen. Talk about a cliffhanger.