Zendaya Gave Her Mom DIY Unicorn Hair

David Livingston/Getty Images

Turns out Zendaya is, like, really good at dyeing hair

Zendaya is a woman of many talents. She can act, sing, and make $38 dresses look like couture on the red carpet. And now we've learned she can also dye hair like a professional.

Last night, Zendaya shared some pics of a subtle pink and purple dye job she did on her own mom's hair.

"I could open a salon at this point," she explained. And I agree!

Previously, Zendaya posted a helpful video explaining the differences between weaves, wigs, and extensions for those who didn't know. It seems time for her to add "beauty guru" to her already vast list of occupations.