Getty Images

Bitch better have my candy

Rihanna Filled A Pinata That Looks Just Like Her With Booze and Candy

Last year, Rihanna's employees at Fenty Corp celebrated National Boss Day by giving her a piñata in her likeness, tattoos and all.

Now it seems the piñata has made another appearance, this time on her vacation in Mexico.

Rihanna actually whacked it...I'm sorry, whacked HER...open this time around, revealing a plethora of candy and tiny bottles of alcohol. This is honestly a game-changing party idea.

The piñata appears to be styled in the likeness of one of Rihanna's many 2016 VMAs looks.

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Name a more iconic duo. I'll wait.