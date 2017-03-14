Getty Images

She’s now worked with two out of three Jonas brothers

Nicki Minaj And DNCE Make The Case For ‘Kissing Strangers’ On New Collab

Nicki Minaj is adding to her collection of Jonas brother collaborations. A few months after teaming up with Nick, she's back with a verse on DNCE's new track, rapping in between Joe Jonas's extra-smooth vocals.

The super crisp funk track "Kissing Strangers" gives Nicki plenty of space to bring the bars in her arch, accented register. She's at the other end of her range from her Nick track "Bom Bidi Bom," which only makes us wonder what she'd sound like opposite Kevin.

They say Jonas brothers are like Pokémon: You're morally obligated to acquire them all.