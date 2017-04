Getty Images

Kylie Jenner Wore The $760 Version of Sneakers You Had In Middle School

Like most of us plebeians, Kylie Jenner took a ride in her private plane yesterday. And while doing so, she wore a pair of sneakers that look like the inside of a popular middle school student's yearbook.

These, however, are no regular old shoe. They are Vetements for Reebok, and they retail for $760.

If you want to get this look on a budget, maybe just hand your shoes and Sharpies to some eager tweens.