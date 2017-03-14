Getty Images

Rihanna Rapping With Kendrick Lamar On ‘Loyalty’ Is Our Dream Duet

Riri hops on ‘DAMN.’ standout ‘Loyalty’

Kendrick Lamar's new album, DAMN., is out today, and while it's relatively light on features, the guests he did recruit stand out — especially on his track with Rihanna, “Loyalty.”

Though Rih's proven lately that she's got the range for straight-up ballads, the whispery sing-rapping mode she employs on “Loyalty” is as effective as ever. She also backs up Kendrick at the chorus and closes out the track with a simple outro: “It's so hard to be humble.”

Seems like it would be hard to be both Rihanna and humble at the same time, TBH.