See The Fiery Video For 2 Chainz, Young Thug, And Wiz Khalifa’s Fast 8 Banger

The Fate of the Furious races into theaters on Friday (April 14), and with it comes one hell of a star-studded soundtrack. We’ve already heard a few of the fiery collaborations in store, and the latest is a four-way team-up with Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, and PnB Rock.

They all come together on the soundtrack’s opening cut, “Gang Up,” which just got a fiery visual treatment. The vid’s fittingly car-centric, and features the four stars linking up at a race track that’s clouded with tire smoke. Shots of fancy cars and flame-throwers flash onscreen as Thugger, 2 Chainz, and Wiz spit their verses, and PnB expertly handles the hook. If this doesn’t get pumped you for F8, I don’t know what will.

Oh, and in case you missed it on the first listen: Yep, Young Thug name-checks late Fast and Furious star Paul Walker in the second verse, rapping, "Here's R.I.P. to Paul Walker homie, he gotta stand up." Vin Diesel and Co. would surely approve.