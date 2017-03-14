TLC Channel CrazySexyCool Vibes On New Song ‘Way Back’

Getty Images

The Snoop Dogg-featuring single is from their first new album in 15 years

TLC throw it way back to the ‘90s for a new song that’s aptly titled “Way Back.”

The breezy, nostalgic bop starts with the lyric “It’s been a long, long time coming,” and finds T-Boz and Chilli reminiscing about an old flame while trying to capture some of that CrazySexyCool magic. It’s billed as a collaboration with fellow ‘90s veteran Snoop Dogg, though his verse doesn’t appear on the edited version that premiered today (April 13) on iHeartRadio.

“Way Back” is the first taste of TLC’s final, fan-funded album. The as-yet-untitled LP is their first since 2002’s 3D, which arrived the same year that original member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died in a car accident. The new album was made possible by a Kickstarter that raised $430,000, and arrives on June 30. Here’s hoping more throwback R&B vibes await us once that date rolls around.