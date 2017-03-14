Hear Some Of Kendrick Lamar’s New Album, Thanks To LeBron James

Getty Images

You’re never going to believe this, but being the greatest basketball player on the planet has its perks. While the rest of us, for example, are counting down the hours until Kendrick Lamar’s new album DAMN. arrives, LeBron James has been bumping it nonstop.

The NBA superstar took to Instagram Thursday (April 13) to share several 15-second snippets of the album one day before its official release. LeBron clearly approves. He nods his head along with the beat, packs his captions with fire emojis, and even raps along to some of the lyrics — meaning he's clearly had the album for awhile now. Damn, it’s good to be the King.

Judging by the snippets, it sounds like DAMN. goes a lot harder than 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly. Kendrick sounds particularly aggressive on "ELEMENT.," rapping, "Last LP, I tried to lift up black artists / But there's a difference between black artists and wack artists."

LeBron and Kendrick go back a ways — last year, LBJ led the charge in getting K. Dot’s label to release the eight-track Untitled Unmastered. Clearly, LeBron gets what he wants. And with the Cleveland Cavaliers kicking off their postseason run this weekend, DAMN. sounds like the perfect way to get fired up for the playoffs.

So thanks in advance, Kendrick, for doing your part to lead the Cavs toward another championship. This Cleveland writer is forever grateful. 🙏