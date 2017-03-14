Stranded With A Million Dollars Poll: Who Will Make It To Day 40 And Win The Grand Prize?

Gina

We once called Gina "the weakest link" in all of Fiji, but look at that: Girlfriend has made it all the way to the finale. How, you ask? We'll tell you: Besides the fact that she was frequently well-fed ($5,000 pizzas and $3K hamburgers will do that for you), she half-assed it the entire way and let everyone else do the work for her. While the cocktail server's fellow campers routinely carried huge amounts of equipment during journeys, a frequently whining Gina always toted the lightest load -- tonight, for example, she carried a nine-pound bag while Makani lugged 39 pounds. Makes for a pretty easy journey, right? In addition, Gina only completed each trek thanks to the others: Eilish frequently coaxed her mentally and physically, Cody once helped her through a river and tonight, Alex himself said he had to "literally pull" her through water during their expedition. So is Gina really as useless as she looks? Well, yeah. But every bit of her neediness has worked in her favor: Thanks to all that help, the woman who once complained that she hated "not having makeup on" in the jungle easily outlasted Bria, Ashley, Michael, Chris, Alonzo and Eilish -- and, with Alex still assisting her every step of the way, she should have plenty of energy for the finale. Can Gina coast her way to Day 40 and pull out a win? Frankly, it's possible -- because if it's one thing we've learned, it's to never, ever underestimate a whiny cocktail waitress.