Here's How Heidi Montag Reacted When She Saw Her Baby

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt documented key relationship milestones while Hills cameras rolled: Those three engagements (the Ferris wheel!) and, of course, their opulent nuptials in front of Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Audrina Patridge and others. And now, the notorious MTV companions are sharing another special clip from their journey as life partners: the moment they saw their mini Speidi during an ultrasound appointment.

"Oh my gosh," the emotional mama-to-be, who is due in October, gushes in a video from the doctor's visit obtained by E! News. "Oh my gosh! It's so big. I can't believe that's ours! That's so exciting!" she adds, while dabbing her teary eyes. You better believe it's yours, Heidi!

And quite the opposite from this iconic, boat-based crying moment, if we do say so ourselves: