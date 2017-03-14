Katy Perry Lands The May Cover of Vogue

C Flanigan/Getty Images

Perhaps now she will no longer need to Google “Katy Perry hot”

Last week, Katy Perry was Google image searching "Katy Perry hot" to boost her confidence. Now she's the cover star of Vogue. Life is a rich tapestry.

In the shoot, Katy exclusively wears Japanese fashion label Comme des Garçons, which is set to be commemorated at next month's Met Gala.

In the story she talks about her current style, explaining, "I am pushing for my own evolution. Just making better choices as far as style goes. I don’t want to get stuck in a way of thinking or doing or presenting.” Ah, so that explains her Bieberesque pixie haircut.

