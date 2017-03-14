Pink Breastfeeds While Hiking But I Still Can’t Do A Full Push-Up

Michael Boardman/WireImage

Why climb a mountain when you can climb a mountain and feed your baby at the same time? That seemed to be Pink's M.O. when she laced up her shoes, hit the trails, and brought her little dude with her.

The mama of two gave birth to Jameson Moon Hart on December 26, 2016, and Pink has been working on her fitness (and pulling double-duty as a self-empowerment role model while doing so).

For this round of cardio, Pink ditched the gym and favored the great outdoors, and baby Jameson came along for the hike.

I've barely finished my coffee and haven't learned how to do a full push-up, and yet Pink is normalizing breastfeeding, giving her kid the nutrition he needs, and getting stronger in the process. All in a day's work, I guess.