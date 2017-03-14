'My Girls': Tyler Baltierra Shares Glimpse Inside Carly And Novalee's First Meeting

Tyler Baltierra's Instagram

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's firstborn Carly met her birth sister Novalee for the first time at the couple's nuptials in August 2015. The deeply personal occasion was not featured on Teen Mom OG, but now the MTV dad is offering a glimpse inside this truly unique event.

"Throwback to when Nova met her birth sister Carly for the very first time! "#MyGirls," the Michigan native -- who is returning to this network in four short days -- captioned the beautiful Instagram photograph above featuring the little ladies bonding and interacting. The curiosity in Nova's face and Carly's big grin -- what a special moment for Cate and Ty as well as Carly's parents Teresa and Brandon.

Do not miss the premiere of Teen Mom OG this Monday at 9/8c