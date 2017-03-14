Harry Styles And Leslie Jones Cheesed Out Backstage At Saturday Night Live

Lester Cohen/WireImage + Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Leslie Jones is a social media champion — this we know — but the Saturday Night Live star outdid herself when she snagged a backstage selfie with Harry Styles in between rehearsals for this week's episode.

Styles was rocking some Kurt Cobain–esque shades when Jones bumped into him at NBC's Studio 8H, and clearly she was stoked to see the "Sign of the Times" singer.

This Saturday (April 15) marks Styles's fourth time on SNL, as he's performed with One Direction three times before this, once each in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Just a casual creative suggestion to Lorne Michaels and the SNL geniuses: If Jones were to somehow wind up onstage to interpretative dance or something when Styles performs "Sign of the Times" and another track off his debut solo album, we wouldn't be mad.