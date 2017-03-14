Barb From Stranger Things Gets Candid About Her Sexuality

Getty Images

Shannon Purser, known to you and me as fan-favorite character Barb from Stranger Things, opened up about her sexuality in a series of emotional tweets yesterday (April 11).

The 19-year-old, who recently returned to the screen on Riverdale, explained that, for her, being comfortable with her sexuality was “a process.” She also revealed what she wishes she’d known at a younger age, and offered some words of wisdom for anyone who may be struggling with self-acceptance.

Purser added that her changing feels about her sexuality were sometimes hard to balance with her strong faith. She admits it was “scary,” but ended her series of tweets by assuring her fans that there’s no rush to figure it all out.

Purser’s Barb became a cult sensation after Stranger Things premiered on Netflix last year. The actress previously opened up about the queer appeal of her ill-fated character, telling Paper last summer, “We all at some point in our lives have felt that we weren’t at the top of our social circle, or that maybe we needed our friends more than they needed us, and feeling overlooked. I think a lot more people feel a little bit insecure and a little bit hungry for love and acceptance.”

This isn’t the first time Purser has gotten very candid with her followers. Back in November, she opened up about her history with self-harm, telling fans, “Recovery is possible. Please don’t give up on yourself.”