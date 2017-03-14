DJ Khaled Finally Got The Drake Vocals He’s Been Waiting For

Getty Images

Sounds like we’ll be getting at least one new collab from them

“DID THE DRAKE VOCALS COME IN YET?”

If you follow DJ Khaled on Snapchat, then chances are you’ve heard him ask that question upward of a million times in the past few weeks. The producer is in the midst of finalizing his next album, Grateful, and he’s been in hot pursuit of the 6 God’s vocals to add to some mysterious new banger.

Now, at long last, we are pleased to report that the Drake vocals HAVE come in. Khaled posted a series of snaps Tuesday night (April 11) from a studio session with Drizzy, so it looks like the Toronto MC finally came through.

Khaled and Drake are presumably looking to re-create the success of their hit “For Free” from Khaled’s 2016 album, Major Key. And judging by last night’s studio sesh, we may even have more than one new collab to look forward to. In one video, Drake says to the producer, “If I learned one thing from you when I was younger: Why give ’em one when you can give ’em another one?”

Hopefully their new collab was worth the exhaustive wait.