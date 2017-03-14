Maci Bookout's Son Maverick Is Giving Us A Case Of 'Cuteness Overload'

The 'Teen Mom OG' kid is the spitting image of his brother Bentley

Several months ago, Maci Bookout gushed that her son Maverick was the "cutest little guy in the world" -- and the Teen Mom OG star is once again using the same adjective to describe her third munchkin. Not much of a surprise when you see the MTV tot in action!

"Can we all just take a moment to soak up the cuteness overload of Mr. Maverick," the Tennessean -- who will return to the network along with her brood this Monday on the long-running series -- wrote along with the snapshot above featuring her munchkin in his highchair, staring straight at his mama. That face, that striped bib, his hands mid-movement! Perfect way to sum up the image of Bentley's clone, Maci.

To see even more of the almost-one-year-old (his first b-day is May 31!), be sure to tune in to Teen Mom OG every Monday at 9/8c. And before the premiere, watch a sneak peek of Maci's upcoming Halloween festivities in the clip below.