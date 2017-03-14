Maci Bookout's Son Maverick Is Giving Us A Case Of 'Cuteness Overload'

Several months ago, Maci Bookout gushed that her son Maverick was the "cutest little guy in the world" -- and the Teen Mom OG star is once again using the same adjective to describe her third munchkin. Not much of a surprise when you see the MTV tot in action!

"Can we all just take a moment to soak up the cuteness overload of Mr. Maverick," the Tennessean -- who will return to the network along with her brood this Monday on the long-running series -- wrote along with the snapshot above featuring her munchkin in his highchair, staring straight at his mama. That face, that striped bib, his hands mid-movement! Perfect way to sum up the image of Bentley's clone, Maci.

To see even more of the almost-one-year-old (his first b-day is May 31!), be sure to tune in to Teen Mom OG every Monday at 9/8c. And before the premiere, watch a sneak peek of Maci's upcoming Halloween festivities in the clip below.