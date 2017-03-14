Charlie Murphy, Chappelle's Show Star And Comedian, Dead At 57

Bobby Bank/WireImage

A manager for the actor/writer and older brother of Eddie Murphy confirmed the news.

Charlie Murphy, the actor and stand-up comic whose iconic sketches on Chappelle's Show helped make the Comedy Central show a cultural phenomenon, has died. He was 57.

Murphy's manager confirmed the news to TMZ, stating that he died Wednesday (April 12) in a New York City hospital after a battle with leukemia.

Murphy, the older brother of actor and comic Eddie Murphy, appeared in a variety of roles on Dave Chappelle's show during its run from 2003 to 2006. He also wrote one the series' most popular recurring segments, "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories," where he recounted real-life encounters with famous musicians Rick James and Prince at parties in the 1980s.

After Chappelle's Show ended, Murphy leant his voice talents to the animated series The Boondocks as well as the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. He later hosted a sketch series on Crackle, had his own Comedy Central stand-up special, and acted on the Adult Swim series Black Jesus. Most recently, Murphy appeared on the Comedy Get Down tour with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and George Lopez.

Tributes to Murphy began rolling in on social media as news of his death spread, including from fellow comics Chris Rock and Mike Epps, Chappelle's Show regular Paul Mooney, Russell Simmons, and his tour-mate Lopez.