Cole Sprouse Shares Behind-The-Scenes Riverdale Pics That Paint The Show In A New Light
Jughead Jones shared his photo album on Imgur
While fans grew up with his blond bowl cut on both The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Suite Life on Deck, Cole Sprouse this year ditched that look for black hair and a beanie as Jughead Jones on Riverdale.
Though tone of the CW series is dark and gritty — dealing with homicide, drugs, suicide, fraud, and poverty, among other issues — Sprouse sprinkles comedic relief throughout. Luckily, there's a photographer on set who captures the cast having fun and letting loose between takes. On Tuesday (April 11), Sprouse uploaded a huge photo album to Imgur Tuesday (April 11) after doing a spontaneous Reddit AMA. The pics offer a fun and enlightening look into life in the town of Riverdale when the cameras aren't rolling.
Archie and Cheryl may be at odds, but stars K.J. Apa and Madelaine Petsch are far from frenemies
The Pussycats (Ashleigh Murray, Hayley Law, and Asha Bromfield) leave their drama on the set
Bully Reggie (Ross Butler) is actually a goofball
The girls of Riverdale High don't have time for any of that teenage pettiness
And Apa and Sprouse ditched their characters' on-again/off-again feuding when the director yells, "Cut!"
Pretty chill group, even though there's a killer on the loose
Murder? What murder? We're all friends here
I have a similar pic taken after my high school's production of The Crucible, and now I can't unsee the similarities.
