Art Streiber/The CW

Cole Sprouse Shares Behind-The-Scenes Riverdale Pics That Paint The Show In A New Light

While fans grew up with his blond bowl cut on both The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Suite Life on Deck, Cole Sprouse this year ditched that look for black hair and a beanie as Jughead Jones on Riverdale.

Though tone of the CW series is dark and gritty — dealing with homicide, drugs, suicide, fraud, and poverty, among other issues — Sprouse sprinkles comedic relief throughout. Luckily, there's a photographer on set who captures the cast having fun and letting loose between takes. On Tuesday (April 11), Sprouse uploaded a huge photo album to Imgur Tuesday (April 11) after doing a spontaneous Reddit AMA. The pics offer a fun and enlightening look into life in the town of Riverdale when the cameras aren't rolling.

You can view the entire album here.