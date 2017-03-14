Demi Lovato’s Body Image Philosophy Has Nothing To Do With Numbers

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Fashion Media

Demi Lovato has been open about some of the toughest things you can talk about — mental health, eating disorders, and addiction, to name a few — and she's got some empowering thoughts to share about body image, too.

Lovato's key to self-love is simple: Avoid numbers, cause keeping tabs on them isn't worth sacrificing your happiness or handing the reins of it over to something you're actively fighting against. In this particular case, her attitude when it comes to weight loss is anchored in something that doesn't rely on the opinions of other people — or the tags on her clothes.

Fuck yeah, indeed.