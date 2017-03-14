Here's The First Official Look At Speidi's Baby

Karwai Tang/WireImage

World, get your first official glimpse of Speidi's spawn.

Heidi Montag, who has made it nooooooo secret that she has always yearned to be a mother, is pregnant -- and the mama-to-be and her hubby Spencer Pratt are proudly showing off their future son or daughter on the cover of Us Weekly.

Photo shoots featuring the one and only Hills sweethearts never get old -- and their bundle of joy getting a bit o' love (heart hands!) makes it all the more sweet.

Now, some questions centered around the bun in the oven (who is due on October 19). Wonder if the munchkin will like Mexican food -- family outings to Don Antonio's, perhaps? And will he/she adore crystals as much as his/her dad? And who can't wait to see what types of birthday bashes Heidi plans for her kiddo? Anyone having a flashback to Enzo's unforgettable backyard bash?

Time will certainly tell -- and in the meantime, we're wishing Speidi all the best during this exciting time!