Getty Images

This look is casual up top, sexy superhero on the bottom

Kylie Jenner Is Either Going To The Club Or A Cosplay Convention In This Outfit

Last night, Kylie Jenner stepped out wearing a pair of purple thigh-high boots as pants.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

While I recognize that the boots are Balenciaga, there is something about this look that says "casual superhero cosplay" to me.

Like, this is the perfect thing to wear if you know evil is going to strike at midnight, but you need to stop by the launch of your friend's affordable line of bodycon separates at 11 p.m. Can anyone relate?!