American Horror Story’s Frances Conroy Battles New Evil In First The Mist Trailer

This is the year of Stephen King adaptations. With a whopping six projects based on his work set to debut on the big (and small) screen in 2017, the best-selling horror author is living his best life. Weeks after the spine-tingling trailer for the It remake dropped, we have a look at another terrifying King work: The Mist.

Spike's TV adaptation of King's 1980 novella The Mist, which was also made into a film in 2007, dropped on Tuesday (April 11), a week after King assuaged fans' fears about the upcoming adaptations. [Note: Spike and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]

The trailer makes one thing very, very clear: Don't go into the mist. Unlike the 2007 movie (with its controversial ending), show creator Christian Torpe's version will feature a new cast of characters trapped in various locations, not just at a grocery store in a quiet town. "We establish different little pressure cookers under the influence of whoever the leader would be in those locations," Torpe told Entertainment Weekly. "Eventually, the story lines will dovetail and turn into conflicts." Let's face it: The humans are just as — if not more — dangerous as the monsters lurking in the mist.

The trailer features American Horror Story's Frances Conroy eerily declaring, "And now Mother Nature's had enough." That's putting it mildly. Check out the mystifying trailer above.

The Mist premieres June 22 on Spike.