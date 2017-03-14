Getty Images

Looks Like 5 Seconds Of Summer Will Finally Drop Their ‘Legendary’ Third Album

Remember 5 Seconds of Summer? Those four southern hemisphere blokes who sang about American Apparel (R.I.P.) and loved Pokémon? They're still alive, and they just might have a new album for us by the end of 2017.

The band offered a video update on Twitter last week claiming that they were hard at work on LP3, but cruelly offering no further details.

But last night (April 11), Ashton Irwin just may have let slip that the album is due sometime before the end of the year. The drummer posted a photo of himself posing contemplatively with a guitar along with the caption, "Insert album Due Date 00//00//17."

We're assuming that "17" means 2017, a.k.a. this year and not a hundred years from now, although some 5SOS fans aren't so convinced.

So what do we know about the mysterious forthcoming LP? Not much, but Ashton has said that he'd like it to be "legendary." He also shared a photo of himself with Dragon Ball Z hair and alluded vaguely to the idea of exciting things happening in the summer.

We'll believe it when we hear it.